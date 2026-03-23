‘LPG supply remains a concern, but no dry out at distributors’, says Petroleum Ministry — Check top updates

Supply of liquified petroleum gas remains a concern but there is no dry out at LPG distributors, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a statement today. Addressing reporters on 23 March, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) from the ministry further stated that around 3.5 lakh domestic and commercial petroleum natural gas (PNG) connections have been given or activated in the past three weeks.
“The supply of LPG still remains a matter of concern, but there is no dry out at the LPG distributorships. Panic booking of LPG has reduced, and delivery is normal,” she added.
On availability of commercial LPG, Sharma noted that for now around 50% of volume will be at the disposal of state governments and the union territories (UTs). She added that the Centre has requested states to include community kitchens, dhabas, dairy and food processing units, hotels, industrial canteens, restaurants and subsidised canteens or outlets run by state government or local bodies and five kg free trade LPG (FTL) for migrant labours in this allocation.
“Till now, about 20 states and UTs have allocated commercial LPG, and about 15,800 tonne of commercial LPG have been uplifted,” the secretary added.
Addressing rumours of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders allegedly being converted into 10 kg LPG cylinders, Sharma called it speculative. “This is highly speculative, and there cannot be any comment or explanation to any speculation. Don't believe rumours,” she said.
Here is the list of prices for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore: