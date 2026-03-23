‘LPG supply remains a concern, but no dry out at distributors’, says Petroleum Ministry — Check top updates

Supply of liquified petroleum gas remains a concern but there is no dry out at LPG distributors, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a statement today. Addressing reporters on 23 March, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) from the ministry further stated that around 3.5 lakh domestic and commercial petroleum natural gas (PNG) connections have been given or activated in the past three weeks.

“The supply of LPG still remains a matter of concern, but there is no dry out at the LPG distributorships. Panic booking of LPG has reduced, and delivery is normal,” she added.

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Commercial LPG available for states: Ministry On availability of commercial LPG, Sharma noted that for now around 50% of volume will be at the disposal of state governments and the union territories (UTs). She added that the Centre has requested states to include community kitchens, dhabas, dairy and food processing units, hotels, industrial canteens, restaurants and subsidised canteens or outlets run by state government or local bodies and five kg free trade LPG (FTL) for migrant labours in this allocation.

“Till now, about 20 states and UTs have allocated commercial LPG, and about 15,800 tonne of commercial LPG have been uplifted,” the secretary added.

‘Rumours of LPG cylinder conversions speculation’ Addressing rumours of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders allegedly being converted into 10 kg LPG cylinders, Sharma called it speculative. “This is highly speculative, and there cannot be any comment or explanation to any speculation. Don't believe rumours,” she said.

India's LPG supply: Latest updates from Petroleum Ministry In an official press release, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated that LPG supply continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation in West Asia amid the US-Israel and Iran war.

It added that no dry outs have been reported at distributorships.

Panic bookings have reduced significantly, and domestic LPG cylinder deliveries continue as normal.

The Government of India had already restored Partial Commercial LPG supply (20%) to consumers. Further, the Centre has proposed to allocate additional 10% of Commercial LPG to States/UTs based on ease of doing business reforms for PNG expansion.

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The Centre has allowed another 20% allocation of commercial LPG to States, which would take overall allocation to 50% (incl. 10% allocation based on ease of doing reforms for PNG expansion).

This additional 20% allocation shall be given on priority to sectors like restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing/dairy, subsidised canteens/outlets run by State Government or local bodies for food, community kitchens, 5 Kg FTL for migrant labourers.

20 States/UTs have issued orders to allocate the Non-domestic LPG in line with the guidelines issued by the Government of India.

For rest of the States/UTs, PSU Oil Marketing companies are releasing Commercial LPG cylinders. A total of around 15,842 MT has been uplifted during since 14th March 2026 by commercial entities in the States/UTs. Domestic LPG and commercial LPG rates — Full list Here is the list of prices for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore:

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Bengaluru: Domestic LPG price- ₹ 915.50; commercial LPG price- ₹ 1,958

915.50; commercial LPG price- 1,958 Chennai: Domestic LPG price- ₹ 928.50; commercial LPG price- ₹ 2,043.50

928.50; commercial LPG price- 2,043.50 Hyderabad: Domestic LPG price- ₹ 965; commercial LPG price- ₹ 2,105.50

965; commercial LPG price- 2,105.50 Kolkata: Domestic LPG price- ₹ 939; commercial LPG price- ₹ 1,988.50

939; commercial LPG price- 1,988.50 Lucknow: Domestic LPG price- ₹ 950.50; commercial LPG price- ₹ 2,007

950.50; commercial LPG price- 2,007 Mumbai: Domestic LPG price- ₹ 912.50; commercial LPG price- ₹ 1,836

912.50; commercial LPG price- 1,836 New Delhi: Domestic LPG price- ₹ 913; commercial LPG price- ₹ 1,884.50

913; commercial LPG price- 1,884.50 Patna: Domestic LPG price- ₹ 1,002.50; commercial LPG price- ₹ 2,133.50

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn