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‘LPG supply remains a concern, but no dry out at distributors’, says Petroleum Ministry — Check top updates

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas today confirmed that while the supply of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) remains a concern, there is no dry out at distributors. It added that delivery of cylinders is normal.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated23 Mar 2026, 08:46 PM IST
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A woman sits over an LPG cylinder during an ongoing supply crisis. The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas today said that while LPG supply remains a concern, there is no dry out at distributors.
A woman sits over an LPG cylinder during an ongoing supply crisis. The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas today said that while LPG supply remains a concern, there is no dry out at distributors. (PTI)
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Supply of liquified petroleum gas remains a concern but there is no dry out at LPG distributors, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a statement today. Addressing reporters on 23 March, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) from the ministry further stated that around 3.5 lakh domestic and commercial petroleum natural gas (PNG) connections have been given or activated in the past three weeks.

“The supply of LPG still remains a matter of concern, but there is no dry out at the LPG distributorships. Panic booking of LPG has reduced, and delivery is normal,” she added.

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Commercial LPG available for states: Ministry

On availability of commercial LPG, Sharma noted that for now around 50% of volume will be at the disposal of state governments and the union territories (UTs). She added that the Centre has requested states to include community kitchens, dhabas, dairy and food processing units, hotels, industrial canteens, restaurants and subsidised canteens or outlets run by state government or local bodies and five kg free trade LPG (FTL) for migrant labours in this allocation.

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“Till now, about 20 states and UTs have allocated commercial LPG, and about 15,800 tonne of commercial LPG have been uplifted,” the secretary added.

‘Rumours of LPG cylinder conversions speculation’

Addressing rumours of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders allegedly being converted into 10 kg LPG cylinders, Sharma called it speculative. “This is highly speculative, and there cannot be any comment or explanation to any speculation. Don't believe rumours,” she said.

India's LPG supply: Latest updates from Petroleum Ministry

  • In an official press release, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated that LPG supply continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation in West Asia amid the US-Israel and Iran war.
  • It added that no dry outs have been reported at distributorships.
  • Panic bookings have reduced significantly, and domestic LPG cylinder deliveries continue as normal.
  • The Government of India had already restored Partial Commercial LPG supply (20%) to consumers. Further, the Centre has proposed to allocate additional 10% of Commercial LPG to States/UTs based on ease of doing business reforms for PNG expansion.

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  • The Centre has allowed another 20% allocation of commercial LPG to States, which would take overall allocation to 50% (incl. 10% allocation based on ease of doing reforms for PNG expansion).
  • This additional 20% allocation shall be given on priority to sectors like restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing/dairy, subsidised canteens/outlets run by State Government or local bodies for food, community kitchens, 5 Kg FTL for migrant labourers.
  • 20 States/UTs have issued orders to allocate the Non-domestic LPG in line with the guidelines issued by the Government of India.

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  • For rest of the States/UTs, PSU Oil Marketing companies are releasing Commercial LPG cylinders. A total of around 15,842 MT has been uplifted during since 14th March 2026 by commercial entities in the States/UTs.

Domestic LPG and commercial LPG rates — Full list

Here is the list of prices for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore:

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  • Bengaluru: Domestic LPG price- 915.50; commercial LPG price- 1,958 
  • Chennai: Domestic LPG price- 928.50; commercial LPG price- 2,043.50 
  • Hyderabad: Domestic LPG price- 965; commercial LPG price- 2,105.50 
  • Kolkata: Domestic LPG price- 939; commercial LPG price- 1,988.50 
  • Lucknow: Domestic LPG price- 950.50; commercial LPG price- 2,007 
  • Mumbai: Domestic LPG price- 912.50; commercial LPG price- 1,836 
  • New Delhi: Domestic LPG price- 913; commercial LPG price- 1,884.50
  • Patna: Domestic LPG price- 1,002.50; commercial LPG price- 2,133.50

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More

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