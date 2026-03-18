LPG supply shortage: How to apply for new PNG connection online on IGL, MGL, GAIL websites

LPG cylinder shortage: With the LPG supply squeeze impacting hotels, businesses and even domestic consumers due to longer waiting periods and panic bookings, the Centre has asked states to expedite approvals for piped gas projects to enable faster rollout and ease pressure on cooking gas availability.

As the war in Middle East, which blocked India's access to almost 60% of its LPG supply, continues with no end in sight, the government is now pushing for the use of alternative cooking mediums like induction cooktops.

The government has also asked domestic LPG users to shift to piped natural gas (PNG) as it may have relatively better supply. To promote this, the Centre has also said that companies like Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), GAIL, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) will offer incentives to customers who register before 31 March.

However, it must be noted that all areas across India do not have PNG pipelines. You must first check whether your area is covered under the PNG supply zone before registering yourself for a new connection.

These state-owned companies have urged customers to use digital platforms including websites and mobile apps to register themselves, book refills and track deliveries more efficiently without having to stand in lines.

Here is how you can register yourself for a PNG connection online.

How to register for IGL PNG connection To register yourself for an Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) PNG connection, you will need to visit the link https://www.iglonline.net/newConnection and complete the online form. Upload your documents, select a preferred installation date, and submit the form online. You will then receive a confirmation and can make the payment online.

How to register for MGL PNG connection To apply for a new Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) PNG connection, first go to the user registration form at https://www.mahanagargas.com/residential-png/domestic-connection-request/domestic-png-registration/domestic-connection-request/Reg_Form. Then enter your pincode to proceed. Click on your building name, enter your flat number and other details, PAN, Aadhaar number, mobile number and email id carefully. Click on submit and wait for an MGL representative to contact you. To complete your reggistration, go to the MGL registration page at https://www.mahanagargas.com/user-registration. Then enter details including name, Business Partner or Contract Account number, email ID, mobile/landline number, create a password, and captcha. Click on submit to complete the registration process.

How to register for GAIL PNG connection GAIL (India) Limited is a state-owned gas company headquartered in New Delhi. Among others, GAIL provides domestic PNG services. To register yourself online for a new GAIL PNG connection, visit the official website of GAIL and check your local distribution partner. Fill out the application form with your personal and address details. Submit the scanned copies of required documents like identity proof, address proof, etc. Select your preferred installation date and make the payment online using prescribed methods.