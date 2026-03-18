LPG supply shortage: How to apply for new PNG connection online on IGL, MGL, GAIL websites

LPG cylinder shortage: With the LPG supply squeeze impacting hotels, businesses and even domestic consumers due to longer waiting periods and panic bookings, the Centre has asked states to expedite approvals for piped gas projects to enable faster rollout and ease pressure on cooking gas availability.

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As the war in Middle East, which blocked India's access to almost 60% of its LPG supply, continues with no end in sight, the government is now pushing for the use of alternative cooking mediums like induction cooktops.

The government has also asked domestic LPG users to shift to piped natural gas (PNG) as it may have relatively better supply. To promote this, the Centre has also said that companies like Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), GAIL, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) will offer incentives to customers who register before 31 March.

However, it must be noted that all areas across India do not have PNG pipelines. You must first check whether your area is covered under the PNG supply zone before registering yourself for a new connection.

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These state-owned companies have urged customers to use digital platforms including websites and mobile apps to register themselves, book refills and track deliveries more efficiently without having to stand in lines.

Here is how you can register yourself for a PNG connection online.

How to register for IGL PNG connection To register yourself for an Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) PNG connection, you will need to visit the link https://www.iglonline.net/newConnection and complete the online form. Upload your documents, select a preferred installation date, and submit the form online. You will then receive a confirmation and can make the payment online.

How to register for MGL PNG connection To apply for a new Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) PNG connection, first go to the user registration form at https://www.mahanagargas.com/residential-png/domestic-connection-request/domestic-png-registration/domestic-connection-request/Reg_Form. Then enter your pincode to proceed. Click on your building name, enter your flat number and other details, PAN, Aadhaar number, mobile number and email id carefully. Click on submit and wait for an MGL representative to contact you. To complete your reggistration, go to the MGL registration page at https://www.mahanagargas.com/user-registration. Then enter details including name, Business Partner or Contract Account number, email ID, mobile/landline number, create a password, and captcha. Click on submit to complete the registration process.

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How to register for GAIL PNG connection GAIL (India) Limited is a state-owned gas company headquartered in New Delhi. Among others, GAIL provides domestic PNG services. To register yourself online for a new GAIL PNG connection, visit the official website of GAIL and check your local distribution partner. Fill out the application form with your personal and address details. Submit the scanned copies of required documents like identity proof, address proof, etc. Select your preferred installation date and make the payment online using prescribed methods.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said on Monday that the government is making all efforts to ensure that global energy supply constraints do not affect the common man.

About the Author Swastika Das Sharma Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More ✕ Swastika Das Sharma

With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.

Swastika’s specialisations include:

Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies

Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories

Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.

Swastika can be followed on her Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid.With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.Swastika’s specialisations include:Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companiesBusiness trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original storiesPersonal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.Swastika can be followed on her LinkedIn profile as well as on X at @swastika1005 . She can be reached by email via swastika.sharma@htdigital.in