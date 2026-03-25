LPG supply will be cut if you won't shift to piped gas soon, govt sets deadline: All you need to know

The Centre reportedly issued a notification on Tuesday, informing that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply to households will be discontinued if consumers fail to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) despite availability.

The order, issued on 24 March, also set a deadline, requiring consumers to obtain a Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection in areas where it is feasible to get one.

According to news agency PTI, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026.

Advertisement

The ministry's order came amid reports of a shortage of LPG amid the war between the US, Israel and Iran.

What's the deadline for switching to PNG connections?

The order by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas states that LPG supply "shall cease after three months" if a household does not opt for PNG despite availability.

Also Read | LPG prices on 25 March: Check cooking gas rates in your city today

The order lists out "consequences of households not applying for and obtaining PNG connection when notified by authorised entity" that has laid a pipeline to supply such fuel.

It said, "The LPG supply to such an address shall cease after three months from the date of the communication."

What if PNG connection is not available in your area?

The provision, however, allows continuation where it is "technically infeasible" to provide a piped connection. In this case, the person will have to get a no-objection certificate from the authorities.

Advertisement

"The supply of LPG to a household shall not cease if the authorised entity issues a no-objection certificate [NOC] on the ground that it is technically infeasible to provide a piped natural gas connection or gas supply to such household," the order stated.

The authorised entity shall maintain records of the reasons for such technical infeasibility and withdraw the NOC as and when it is able to provide and operationalise the piped gas connectivity to such households.

Why is govt pushing consumers to shift from LPG to PNG?

The ministry's order on 24 March stated that “constraints are being faced and are expected to be faced for long time in relation to the supply and distribution of both LPG and natural gas on account of extensive damage to and suspension of operations of the liquefaction facilities in the Gulf region that supply liquefied natural gas to India and the continued blockage of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Advertisement

Also Read | India in talks with global partners to secure safe passage for vessels: PM

Amid the Middle-East conflict, the move is aimed at freeing up LPG supplies from areas with pipeline connectivity and diverting them to regions lacking such infrastructure. The ministry noted that such events require “fuel diversification as a mitigation for long-term energy security.”

Commenting on the order, Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal, in a post on X, said "a crisis [has been] turned into an opportunity" through the ease of doing business reforms.

Govt notifies orders to expand fast-track pipeline

The government, through the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026 under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The order seeks to fast-track pipeline infrastructure by easing approvals, standardising charges and ensuring time-bound permissions.

Advertisement

“The order provides a streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, addressing delays in approvals and access to land, and enabling faster development of natural gas infrastructure, including in residential areas,” a PIB release read.

Key points that consumers must know:

1. To facilitate rapid rollout, public authorities must grant right of way or permissions within prescribed timelines, failing which approvals will be deemed granted.

2. The order also bars authorities from imposing charges beyond those specified. “The public entity shall not levy any tax, fee, charge, surcharge, rent, wayleave, development charge, annuity, compensation, entry fee or any other types of charge or financial levy, other than those specified in this order for access or seek any other charges or compensation in any form,” the order stated.

Advertisement

3. In housing areas, entities controlling access must grant permissions within three working days, and last-mile PNG connectivity is to be provided within 48 hours. Applications for pipeline connectivity in such areas cannot be rejected.

4. The order further provides for intervention by designated officers with powers akin to a civil court to resolve disputes over land access and grant right of way where necessary.

5. Authorised entities must begin laying pipelines within four months of approval or face penalties, including possible loss of exclusivity.

6. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has been designated as the nodal agency to monitor implementation, including tracking approvals, rejections and compliance.

7. In case the right of way or right of use permission to lay pipeline to residences for supply of PNG is not granted by the entities that control access to the housing complex, a notice will be issued, and three months thereafter, oil marketing companies will stop supply of LPG.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



Connect with Akriti here

LinkedIn:

Twitter/X:

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in