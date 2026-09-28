LPU protest turns violent; stones pelted; vehicles set on fire, classes suspended; university releases video | 6 points

Dramatic scenes unfolded at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, Punjab, as fresh violence ensued amid a protest by students there. Regular classes were suspended for 10 days, starting September 28, and mid-term examinations were also postponed.

Latest visuals from Lovely Professional University showed heavy Police deployment in the areas as students began leaving for their homes.

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Students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara went on a rampage on the campus on Sunday, vandalising property and blocking a stretch of the New Delhi-Amritsar highway outside their campus.

Police said on Sunday a rape case was registered against an unknown person on a complaint by the students, and an SIT has been formed to investigate the matter, even though the university described the claims of the crime taking place on the campus as "rumours".

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Here's all the latest you need to know about the LPU protest 1. The allegation The protest began near Girls' Hostel-3 on the campus around 1 am on Sunday, after some students alleged that a female student staying there was raped by a plumber three days back, news agency PTI reported.

The students claimed that the victim girl, who was staying in Hostel No. 3, returned to her house after no action was taken in the matter, DIG Singla, who reached the spot, said.

They also claimed that the hostel warden was informed about the incident, but no action was taken.

2. What did police say Police have, however, said there was a "rumour" and an investigation is being conducted.

Police said a rape case was registered against an unknown person on a complaint by the students, and an SIT was formed to investigate the matter, even though the university authority denied claims of any rape incident on campus, calling them "rumours".

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"We will analyse forensic samples, CCTV camera footage, call records, etc., before reaching a conclusion," Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh, DIG (Jalandhar Range) Naveen Singla said.

Replying to a question, the DIG said the girl students are demanding that the entire hostel staff should comprise only women. "The management will address these demands," he said.

3. LPU management releases video Asked about the students' claim of rape, LPU VC Jaspal Singh said the university doesn't know about any such incident, adding that the authorities will cooperate with the probe.

The LPU management maintained in a statement that there was no truth in the "rumours", with Registrar Monica Gulati saying some anti-social elements were spreading "false, baseless and fabricated" allegations.

LPU authorities claimed that certain anti-social elements were creating unnecessary confusion among the students to disturb the peaceful academic environment of the university.

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The LPU also released a video statement of three female students of Room No. 504 of the hostel, claiming that no rape incident took place, saying they have been staying there for the past two months.

“The false narrative ends here. No speculation. No hearsay. Hear the truth directly from the students who were there. This video is published with the express consent of the students featured,” read the caption posted by the LPU alongwith the video.

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4. Violence ensues In the videos doing the rounds on social media, some purported protesters with their faces covered with handkerchiefs were seen vandalising shops in the university mall and other properties on campus, while a few others could be seen taking some items from a grocery shop.

Fresh violence erupted on Sunday evening after the protesting students pelted stones at police personnel and attacked their vehicles, leaving several cops injured, officials told PTI.

The situation turned worse around 7.30 pm, when police were trying to evict the protesters blocking the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway (NH)-44 outside the campus since 8 am, when some students threw water bottles at them.

They also clashed with police, who resorted to lathi charge, prompting the students to run towards the campus, PTI reported. The angry students pelted stones and attacked police vehicles on the highway, leaving several personnel injured, officials said, adding that the protesters also set a couple of vehicles on fire.

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A large force led by ADGP M F Farooqui later entered the LPU campus, with police saying the situation has been brought under control now.

Traffic movement on the National Highway-44 in Punjab's Phagwara was restored after over 15 hours of blockade. The traffic movement on the national highway resumed in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh said, adding that the situation was peaceful.

5. Five apprehended On students holding a protest at LPU, 27th Battalion Commandant Gurmeet Kaur said, "We have apprehended five youths. A 'datar' (a sickle-like weapon) and a walkie-talkie set have been recovered from them. They will now be interrogated... the investigation is currently underway."

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Meanwhile, the Punjab Police on Sunday conducted a flag march at Lovely Professional University (LPU). Speaking to reporters on students holding a protest at LPU, ADGP Fayaz Farooqui said that over 2,000 personnel are currently deployed to ensure security on the campus throughout the night.

"We will ensure security on the campus throughout the night... A force of over 2,000 personnel is currently deployed here. Law and order has been fully maintained and restored... The process is ongoing, and we are working to keep the situation under control. I cannot provide further details at this moment," ADGP Fayaz Farooqui said.

"To the families whose daughters are staying in the hostel here: please do not worry; everyone is safe... The atmosphere here is completely calm, and the university students are also cooperating with us in restoring peace...," Farooqui said.

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6. Classes suspended, exams postponed In view of the unrest, students started leaving for home as Lovely Professional University (LPU) suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28 and postponed Mid-Term Examinations until further notice.

"Regular classes will remain suspended for a period of 10 days with effect from 28th Sept. 2026 (Monday). Mid-Term Examinations are postponed until further notice. The revised examination schedule will be communicated separately via UMS," LPU said.

"Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to stay inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety," the university further stated, as per ANI.

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Students who stay back were advised to stay inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety, it said.

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