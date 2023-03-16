LS adjourned for day as opposition, govt lock horns over Rahul Gandhi's remarks2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 03:13 PM IST
- The House reconvened at 2 PM, with Rahul Gandhi present for the first time since the controversy around his remarks in the UK broke out.
The Lok Sabha proceedings lasted only three minutes on Thursday and the House was adjourned due to a deadlock between the Opposition and the ruling party over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on democracy and the demand for a parliamentary committee probe into the Adani issue.
