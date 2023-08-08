Lok Sabha okays data bill; worries on Centre’s powers remain

Lok Sabha okays data bill; worries on Centre’s powers remain5 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:14 AM IST
The bill, which sets stiff penalties for data breaches, comes six years after the Supreme Court ruled that privacy was a fundamental right
NEW DELHI : The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the landmark Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill amid loud protests from the Opposition. The bill, which sets stiff penalties for data breaches, comes six years after the Supreme Court ruled that privacy was a fundamental right. It will now go to the Rajya Sabha for its approval.