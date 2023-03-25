LS speaker offered tea, but ignored…, Rahul Gandhi on speaking at Parliament

LS speaker offered tea, but ignored…, Rahul Gandhi on speaking at Parliament2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi also claimed that he has been disqualified from the parliament as BJP is afraid of his next speech on Adani.
Rahul Gandhi, who held his first press conference on Saturday since his disqualification, alleged that the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ignored his letters requesting time to reply to the allegations made against him by BJP leaders over his speech in London regarding the state of democracy in India. He also claimed that he has been disqualified from the parliament as BJP is afraid of his next speech on Adani.
