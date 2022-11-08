LS Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate CIC annual convention on Wednesday

The convention not only provides an opportunity and a forum for stakeholders to meet and discuss critical issues related to transparency, governance, right to information and other related issues but also contributes significantly towards the broadening and deepening of the RTI regime
NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the annual convention of Central Information Commission, “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Citizen Centric Governance through RTI", on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
“Central Information Commission organizes an annual convention every year during October-November. The convention not only provides an opportunity and a forum for stakeholders to meet and discuss critical issues related to transparency, governance, right to information and other related issues but also contributes significantly towards the broadening and deepening of the RTI regime," said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions in a press release.
“All present and former Chief Information Commissioners and Information Commissioners of the Central Information Commission, CICs and ICs from State Information Commissions as well as First Appellate Authorities and Central Public Information Officers have been invited for the annual convention," the ministry added.
Right to Information implies the participation of people in the process of governance and administration which becomes inevitable. It is most popular, citizen centric and change oriented law in Indian administrative history.
The Right to Information (RTI) Act influences people and impact on Indian Administration in greater transparency in functioning of public authorities; disclosure of information regarding government rules, regulations and decisions, every public authority is mandated to maintain all records duly catalogued and indexed in a manner and the form which facilitates the information right under the act.
