Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face each other at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, generally known as Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow on May 1 at 7:30 PM. While LSG have played eight matches and have 10 points, RCB have won four matches and stand at number six on the points table.

Marcus Stoinis, a former player of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, underwent a diagnostic scan for an injured left index finger during the Super Giants' last game. Despite the lack of severity, the expeditious nature of the turnaround could prohibit his involvement in the upcoming match.

On the other hand, David Willey may be sidelined from the RCB’s final 11 after sustaining a foot injury during RCB's last game. Nevertheless, the franchise has the reassuring alternative of Josh Hazlewood, who is primed to substitute for him.

As per the head-to-head record for these two teams is concerned, RCB - having played three matches against LSG, have won two so far. So, it will be KL Rahul’s turn to make it even with Virat Kohli’s boys by winning this match.

Ekana Cricket Stadium pitch report for LSG vs RCB

The Ekana Cricket Stadium boasts black soil pitches that heavily favour pacers although spinners are also expected to assert their prowess during the middle overs. 

However, the dew factor may turn out to be challenging for bowlers, especially in the second innings. The temperature will be high, so will be humidity levels.

RR vs CSK fantasy cricket team

KL Rahul (C), Faf du Plessis, Kyle Mayers, Glenn Maxwell (VC), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Krunal Pandya, Shahbaz Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

Disclaimer: The fantasy team mentioned above is for entertainment purposes only and can be used on any suitable online gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Gamezy, Howzat, MyTeam11, and others. Please note that this list is not a recommendation and any decision to use it is solely at your discretion.

