LSG vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team prediction today: KL Rahul or Virat Kohli - whom to choose?2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:49 AM IST
Both KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are enjoying good form. But, will the bat go ablaze for both of them today?
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face each other at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, generally known as Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow on May 1 at 7:30 PM. While LSG have played eight matches and have 10 points, RCB have won four matches and stand at number six on the points table.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×