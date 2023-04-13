L&T, and 3 others bid for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor construction1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 05:40 AM IST
- The Shilphata-Zaroli segment of the high-speed rail corridor is situated on the border of Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Four companies, including Larsen & Toubro, have submitted bids for the design and construction of civil and building works of a 135-km-long alignment between Shilphata and Zaroli under package C-3 of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail line, the firm overseeing the bullet train project said on Wednesday.
