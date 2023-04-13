Four companies, including Larsen & Toubro, have submitted bids for the design and construction of civil and building works of a 135-km-long alignment between Shilphata and Zaroli under package C-3 of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail line, the firm overseeing the bullet train project said on Wednesday.

In a statement, National High-Speed Railway Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said it has received four bids from M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd, NCC-J Kumar (JV), M/s Afcons -KPTL Consortium and M/s Dineshchandra-DMRC JV for package C-3 that also includes Thane, Virar and Boisar HSR (high-speed rail) stations.

The Shilphata-Zaroli segment of the high-speed rail corridor is situated on the border of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

"Financial bids of the technically qualified bidders will be opened once the technical evaluation is completed," said the statement. The total cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor (bullet train project) is pegged at ₹1.08 lakh crore.

In terms of the shareholding pattern, the Government of India is responsible for paying ₹10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while Gujarat and Maharashtra, the two states involved in the project, are each expected to pay ₹5,000 crore. The remaining amount will be covered by Japan through a loan with a nominal interest rate of 0.1 per cent.