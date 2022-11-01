L&T fined 5 lakh for violating ban on construction work: Delhi min Gopal Rai

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on construction agency Larsen & Toubro Ltd for violating the ban on construction. The ban was imposed on construction activities to control the worsening air quality in the national capital said Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on construction agency Larsen & Toubro Ltd for violating the ban on construction. The ban was imposed on construction activities to control the worsening air quality in the national capital said Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
Officials said the minister noticed construction work at the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg while he was returning after inspecting a construction site of the Unique Identification Authority of India.
Officials said the minister noticed construction work at the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg while he was returning after inspecting a construction site of the Unique Identification Authority of India.
"The workers said the work concerned the BJP's national headquarters. We are yet to confirm it. It is a complete violation of CAQM's orders. We have imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on the construction agency L&T," Gopal Rai told reporters.
"The workers said the work concerned the BJP's national headquarters. We are yet to confirm it. It is a complete violation of CAQM's orders. We have imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on the construction agency L&T," Gopal Rai told reporters.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)-- a statutory body formed in 2021 to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR, on Saturday directed authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under stage three of the Graded Response Action plan (GRAP).
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)-- a statutory body formed in 2021 to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR, on Saturday directed authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under stage three of the Graded Response Action plan (GRAP).
GRAP, first implemented in 2017, is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.
GRAP, first implemented in 2017, is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.
Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 403 at 10 p.m. on Monday, up from 392 (“very poor") category, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. daily official bulletin, which is considered as the day’s official AQI. A higher value of AQI means an increase in air pollution.
Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 403 at 10 p.m. on Monday, up from 392 (“very poor") category, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. daily official bulletin, which is considered as the day’s official AQI. A higher value of AQI means an increase in air pollution.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.