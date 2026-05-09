Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani appointed next Chief of Defence Staff by government

The Centre has named Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani (Retd) as India’s next Chief of Defence Staff, replacing Anil Chauhan, whose tenure ends on May 30. Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani will also serve as Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Military Affairs from the date of his assumption of office until further orders.

According to a an official release, N S Raja Subramani completed his studies at the National Defence College in Delhi. He also earned a Master of Arts from King’s College London and an MPhil in Defence Studies from the University of Madras.

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Prior to that, he was the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 01, 2024 to July 31, 2025 and was General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command from March 2023 till June 2024.

Over a distinguished military career spanning more than 35 years, he has served in a wide range of operational environments and conflict zones. His roles have included serving as Defence Attaché at the Indian Embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan.

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As a Colonel, he worked as Assistant Military Secretary in the Military Secretary’s branch at Army Headquarters and later served as Colonel General Staff (Operations) at Eastern Command Headquarters. In Jammu and Kashmir, he was Deputy Commander of a Rashtriya Rifles sector, the release stated.

After being promoted to Brigadier, he commanded the 168 Infantry Brigade stationed in Samba.

N S Raja Subramani later served as Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence at Army Headquarters before being promoted to Brigadier General Staff (Operations) in the Eastern Command.

In 2023, he assumed charge as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command, succeeding Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri upon his retirement. The following year, he was appointed the 47th Vice Chief of the Army Staff. After retiring from active service, he served as Military Advisor to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) until his recent elevation.

In recognition of his exemplary service, he has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal.

Meanwhile, Krishna Swaminathan, currently serving as the Western Naval Commander in Mumbai, will take over as the next Chief of the Indian Navy on May 31. He is expected to remain in office until December 31, 2028.