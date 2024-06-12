Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi appointed next Indian Army chief: 10 things to know about him

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi will be the next Chief of the Army Staff succeeding incumbent General Manoj Pande. Currently, he is serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

Livemint
Updated06:29 AM IST
Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed as the next Chief of the Army Staff, with effect from June 30 afternoon, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed as the next Chief of the Army Staff, with effect from June 30 afternoon, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed the next Chief of the Army Staff, succeeding incumbent General Manoj Pande, the government announced Tuesday night. Currently, Dwivedi is serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff. 

The new Army chief will take charge on June 30, the day General Pande  retires. Last month, the government extended General Pande's tenure by one month, six days before his superannuation on May 31. This triggered speculations that Lt. Gen. Dwivedi may be overlooked for the top post.

In an official statement, the defence ministry said, “The government has appointed Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from the afternoon of June 30.”

Who is the new Indian Army chief? 

1) Lt. Gen. Dwivedi has vast operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan. Before taking over as Vice Chief of Army Staff on February 19, he served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022-2024.

2) Born on July 1, 1964, he attended Sainik School in Rewa and was commissioned into the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles regiment of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984. He eventually went on to command the unit, PTI reported.

3) Throughout his nearly 40-year career, he has held numerous command, staff, instructional, and international positions.

4) Lt. Gen. Dwivedi's command roles include leading the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles regiment, the 26 Sector Assam Rifles Brigade, serving as Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), and commanding the 9 Corps.

5) As Lieutenant General, he has held significant roles, such as Director General Infantry. He has been honoured with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.

6) As Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Dwivedi offered strategic direction and operational supervision for planning and conducting ongoing operations along the northern and western borders, in addition to coordinating dynamic counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. 

7) He is actively involved in the ongoing negotiations with China to resolve the vexed border issue during this period. 

8) He was also involved in modernisation and equipping of the largest Army command of the Indian Army, where he steered the induction of indigenous equipment as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat

9) An alumnus of National Defence College and US Army War College, Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi has also undergone courses at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and Army War College, Mhow.

10) The officer has an M Phil in defence and management studies and has Masters degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science.

 

(With PTI inputs) 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaLt Gen Upendra Dwivedi appointed next Indian Army chief: 10 things to know about him

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,368.20
10:29 AM | 11 JUN 2024
-194.35 (-4.26%)

Indian Oil Corporation

167.70
10:29 AM | 11 JUN 2024
2.45 (1.48%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

273.60
10:27 AM | 11 JUN 2024
14.5 (5.6%)

Tata Steel

181.35
10:27 AM | 11 JUN 2024
1.15 (0.64%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

156.55
10:12 AM | 11 JUN 2024
13.65 (9.55%)

HFCL

107.55
10:28 AM | 11 JUN 2024
9.25 (9.41%)

Railtel Corporation Of India

419.30
10:28 AM | 11 JUN 2024
35.05 (9.12%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

368.65
10:25 AM | 11 JUN 2024
29.05 (8.55%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,671.000.00
    Chennai
    73,169.000.00
    Delhi
    73,027.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,098.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue