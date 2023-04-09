L&T, Afcons, JSW vie for Nicobar project

L&T, Afcons, JSW vie for Nicobar project1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Larsen and Toubro, Afcons Infrastructure, and JSW Infrastructure are among the bidders for the ?42,000 crore International Container Transshipment Terminal in Great Nicobar. However, the project has faced opposition from environmentalists, and the National Green Tribunal has stayed the ?72,000 crore Great Nicobar Development Plan, which includes the transhipment hub. The government plans to develop the terminal in a public-private partnership, and the names of the interested parties have not been revealed. The transhipment hub will be developed in two phases, and the investment in the first phase is expected to be around ?18,000 crore.
