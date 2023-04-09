L&T, Afcons, JSW vie for Nicobar project

Larsen and Toubro Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd and JSW Infrastructure Ltd are among companies competing to build the ₹42,000 crore-International Container Transshipment Terminal in Great Nicobar, two people aware of the development said, even as the project faces environmental hurdles.

On Saturday, the National Green Tribunal stayed the ₹72,000 crore Great Nicobar Development Plan, which includes the transhipment hub. The project has faced opposition from environmentalists over potential damage to flora and fauna in the ecologically sensitive region. However, the government is keen to develop the mega terminal in a public-private partnership (PPP).

Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said in an interview that the project would not impact the island ecology at all, and the proposal was made only after conducting the required surveys. He said the government would finalize the private player after evaluating the expressions of interest (EoIs). However, he did not divulge the names of interested parties.

Queries sent to the spokespeople for the ports ministry, L&T and JSW Infrastructure remained unanswered till press time. Afcons Infrastructure could not be reached immediately.

“Around 10 domestic and global players have responded to the EoIs sought for the mega project. These would be evaluated before finalizing the company that will develop this terminal under the PPP model," the minister said.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a panel led by the Union environment secretary to revisit the ministry’s clearance for the Great Nicobar township and area development and other infrastructure projects over 16,610 hectares. The expressions of interest are likely to be evaluated and finalized only after the project gets clearance from this committee.

Sonowal said the transhipment hub would be completed in two phases, building capacity for 4 million TEU (20-foot equivalent) containers in the first phase and 16 million TEU in the second phase. The investment in the first phase is expected to be around ₹18,000 crore, and ₹24,000 crore in the second phase. Talking about the environmental concerns, the minister said: “We have taken all adequate measures. Whatever concerns have been raised have all been addressed effectively. Concerns regarding leather-back turtles, mangroves, flora and fauna have been taken care of. Just to keep the entire area eco-friendly and to ensure better protection for all marine life, the Wildlife Institute of India, Botanical Survey of India, and Zoological Survey of India have been entrusted with monitoring the concerned flora and fauna. The project would not damage the sensitive ecology of the region, and all concerns would be addressed while developing the project."

The minister also said that given the strategic location and significance of the island and the proposed terminals, all the required scrutiny would be conducted as per existing guidelines in terms of investments from private players.

Detailed project reports (DPR) for the Great Nicobar projects would be sent to the home, defence and external affairs ministries for clearance, the minister added.

Stressing the significance of the location, he said the proposed transhipment hub is just 14 nautical miles away from the international sea route. The Great Nicobar terminal would have a natural draft of 20 meters which is adequate for berthing large ships from international liners.