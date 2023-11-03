L&T sells entire stake in L&T Infrastructure Engineering
The stake was acquired by STUP Consultants Private Limited, a subsidiary of Assystem SA of France
New Delhi: Engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday announced it was selling its entire stake in L&T Infrastructure Engineering Limited (LTIEL) to focus more on its core business. The stake has been acquired by STUP Consultants Private Limited, a subsidiary of Assystem SA of France, an independent nuclear engineering group, the company said.