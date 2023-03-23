L&T signs agreement with France-based McPhy for electrolyzer manufacturing2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 08:00 AM IST
The proposed agreement is in line with L&T’s strategic vision to be present across the green energy value chain and also furthers McPhy’s aim to expand beyond the European market
Larsen & Toubro (L&T),an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services, have entered into an Electrolyzer Manufacturing Binding Agreement with McPhy Energy , a France-based leading electrolyzer technology and manufacturing company, for a long-term partnership to explore the opportunities unfolding in the emerging Green Hydrogen market.
