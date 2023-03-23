L&T signs agreement with France-based McPhy for electrolyzer manufacturing

India is well suited for Green Hydrogen production due to the low generation costs of renewable electricity from abundantly available solar PV and wind power sources. The country aims to be among the world’s largest Green Hydrogen hubs and has grand plans for using the same across the sectors. It can also provide India the energy security by reducing the ever-increasing oil import bill while charting a pathway to green alternatives for “hard-to-abate" industries like refineries, fertilisers, steel, and transport.