L&T Technology Services wins multi-million dollar 5-year deal from BMW Group

Notably, the engineering services firm's near shore center provides engineering and R&D services for BMW Group's suite of infotainment consoles and its family of hybrid electric vehicles, it added. The proximity to BMW Group's campus will enable LTTS' engineers to work on a variety of solutions and offer services in real-time, the company said, adding that the team will be providing services in the areas of software build and integration, infotainment validation and defect management.