L&T arm wins significant orders in power transmission sector1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 12:42 PM IST
The multiple EPC orders include establishment of 765kV and 400kV gas insulated substations, to serve as pooling substations, in the Khavda Renewable Energy zone
New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday announced that L&T Construction has won “significant" engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders for its power transmission and distribution business.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×