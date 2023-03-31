New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday announced that L&T Construction has won “significant" engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders for its power transmission and distribution business.

L&T classifies orders between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore as “significant".

The multiple EPC orders include establishment of 765kV and 400kV gas insulated substations, to serve as pooling substations, in the Khavda Renewable Energy (RE) zone. The Khavda RE park being developed in Gujarat’s Kutch region, will be one of the largest of its kind in the world, the company said.

Large renewable energy (RE) zones house several solar and wind energy projects set up by various developers in contiguous land parcels. The power generated from such individual projects is collected at pooling substations, located in the vicinity, and then re-distributed to intra-state and inter-state transmission networks.

Besides the Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat, another RE zone is under development in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

L&T has won an order to establish 765kV gas insulated and air insulated substation bays at the pooling and remote end substations.

The combined scope of these substation packages includes more than 7 km of gas insulated bus ducts, bus reactors and protection and automation systems.

Further, the PT&D business has also bagged orders to develop distribution infrastructure in two circles of Rajasthan’s prominent discom.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.70% higher at ₹2,162.00 on the BSE on Friday.