Premium paid for insurance policies purchased between October 12, 2020 and March 31, 2021 by central government employees will be eligible for reimbursement under the LTC cash voucher scheme . The Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry has issued the third set of FAQs. The Ministry also clarified that for purchases of goods like cars, employees can submit self-attested photocopy of bills instead of original bills as proof for availing the benefit under the scheme.

On October 12, the government announced the LTC cash voucher scheme under which employees can purchase any goods or services with GST rate of 12% or above to avail the benefit. The payments for such purchases have to be made via digital mode or cheque or demand draft or NEFT or RTGS.

The third set of FAQs provided clarity as below:

> An employee who wishes to avail the cash package without opting for leave encashment can do so. Leave encashment is optional.

>If an employee opts for only deemed LTC fare without the leave encashment and spends less than three times of the deemed fare as has been prescribed to claim reimbursement of the deemed LTC fare, here's how the reimbursement would be calculated:

The reimbursement would be on pro-rata basis, since in order to claim the applicable deemed fare, an employee is required to spend three times of the deemed LTC fare,the reimbursement in case of expenditure less than the prescribed three times would be 1/3rd of the actual expenditure.

> Payment of premium of existing insurance policies are not covered under this policy. The special package envisages only those purchases of goods and services with GST of 12% and above made during the period between 12.10.2020 and 31.03.2021.

Going by the rules, payment of premium for insurance policies purchased during the above specified period is eligible for reimbursement under the scheme.

> In case of purchases of goods like cars, employees can submit self-attested photocopy of bills instead of original bills as proof for availing the benefit under the scheme.

> In case employees who are due to superannuate before March 31, 2021, should submit and settle their vouchers and bills before the date of their superannuation to avail the scheme.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Topics