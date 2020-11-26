Premium paid for insurance policies purchased between October 12, 2020 and March 31, 2021 by central government employees will be eligible for reimbursement under the LTC cash voucher scheme. The Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry has issued the third set of FAQs. The Ministry also clarified that for purchases of goods like cars, employees can submit self-attested photocopy of bills instead of original bills as proof for availing the benefit under the scheme.