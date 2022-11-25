LTCG: Rationalisation in long-term capital gains tax structure on the anvil2 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 11:52 AM IST
Currently, shares held for more than one year attract a 10 per cent tax on long-term capital gains
New Delhi: The finance ministry is looking at rationalising long-term capital gains tax structure by bringing parity between similar asset classes and revising the base year for computing indexation benefit to make it more relevant, an official said on Friday.