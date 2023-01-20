LTIMindtree’s Q3 net profit falls 4.7%

To be sure, the company’s net profit drop during the December quarter was projected during the company’s merger approval in November. Commenting on the drop in net profit, Chatterjee said, “We may see the effects of inflationary slowdown among clients in late Q4 (the March quarter). The integration of the two companies led to us taking the hit. Plus, the quarter is seasonally weak. Overall, the cost of delivery has been a little high in this quarter. This is a one-time cost. Q3 is also a period of furloughs, but they will come back to our financials. A significant part of integration cost has been absorbed into Q3, and will show in Q4 as well, thus causing the decline.“