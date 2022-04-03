OPEN APP
The train services between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) were affected as few coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Express have been derailed near Nashik in Maharashtra at around 3:10 pm today, news agency ANI reported.

Accident relief train and medical van rushed to the spot. There are no reports of casualties yet after the incident.

"Few coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express have been derailed between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on Dn line at around 15.10 hrs today, April 3. Accident relief train and medical van rushed to the spot. Details awaited," Central railway CPRO said.

Meanwhile, due to the derailment of about 10 coaches , the railways have cancelled or diverted several trains, said the CPRO.

The trains that have been cancelled include HS Nanded Express, LTT-Puri Express, CSMT-Amravati Express among others. Sultanpur Express, CSMT-Howrah Express and one other train has been diveretd, according to a release from Central Railway.

