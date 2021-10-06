Lakhimpur incident incident: As political leaders make a beeline to Lakhimpur Kheri, the Lucknow airport on Wednesday issued an advisory for passengers, asking them to reconfirm flight schedules before leaving for airport.

Airport authorities has asked passengers to contact respective airlines and reconfirm flight schedules at least three to four hours prior to leaving for the airport.

“Owing to extensive VIP movements and on-going scheduled activities at Lucknow airport, our passengers are hereby requested to kindly connect with respective airlines and reconfirm flight schedules, at least 3 to 4 hours prior to leaving their homes," the airport said in an official communication.

It further said that to ensure minimal passenger inconvenience, teams at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport are committed to always prioritize the safety and security of passengers while ensuring a secure and efficient air hub in Lucknow.

For the last couple of days, many top leaders from other states have flown down to Lucknow to visit Lakhimpur Kheri which is on boil following deadly clash between farmers and a group of people said to be BJP supporters.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi left for Lakhimpur Kheri from Lucknow airport along with four other Congress leaders - Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday claimed that he was not being allowed to leave the Lucknow airport, where he arrived to meet Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.

The Lucknow police on Tuesday announced new restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in view of the upcoming festival season and farmers' protest. These restrictions will remain in place till November 8.

