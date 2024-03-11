Lucknow Airport: T3 Phase 1 to provide 13,000 direct and indirect jobs, says Karan Adani
Integrated T3 of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) in Lucknow was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10.
Phase 1 of the Lucknow Airport Terminal 3 (T3) project will provide direct and indirect employment to 13,000 people, Karan Adani, MD of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone told NDTV. Speaking at the project launch, Adani added that once the master plan is completed, the terminal would employ 40,000 to 50,000 people.