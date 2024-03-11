Integrated T3 of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) in Lucknow was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10.

Phase 1 of the Lucknow Airport Terminal 3 (T3) project will provide direct and indirect employment to 13,000 people, Karan Adani, MD of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone told NDTV. Speaking at the project launch, Adani added that once the master plan is completed, the terminal would employ 40,000 to 50,000 people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking about the airport, Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airports on told NDTV that the Lucknow Airport will be fully run on green energy. "Focus on digitisation. DigiYatra and Self Baggage drop have been enabled from Day 1 so people can use technology to minimise travel time. Our ambition is to reduce the anxiety of passengers going into Indian airports. We want to convert that into excitement," he added. On sustainability, Bansal said they are working with airlines to use sustainable airline fuel.

More About T3 Integrated T3 of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) in Lucknow was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10. Built at ₹2,400 crore, it can handle 4,000 passengers during peak hours and will serve domestic and international flights, as per a statement from Adani Airport Holdings, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the first phase, T3 is looking at handling 8 million passengers per annum, with the aim to enhance this capacity to 13 million passengers pa by the second phase, it added. Adani told PTI that capacity will be expanded to handle 38 million passengers pa when the master plan is completed in 2047-48.

"This exponential growth is a cornerstone of our strategy to support Uttar Pradesh's aspiration to become a one-trillion-dollar economy. We are not just building infrastructure - we are creating over 13,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, thus contributing significantly to the economic advancement of the region and the state," Adani told ANI.

T3 has 72 check-in counters (including 17 for self-baggage drop) and 62 immigration counters (27 emigration counters and 35 arrival immigration counters). It at present connects 24 domestic and 8 international destinations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Development in Uttar Pradesh On other projects in Uttar Pradesh, Adani said the company is developing the Ganga Expressway, has a cement grinding unit in Tikaria run by ACC, is "keen" working on power and renewable projects, and is looking to expand cement capacity by setting up a grinding unit in Gorakhpur, besides expanding the existing Lucknow airport.

He added that the company will look at bringing Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs)and dedicated freight corridors along the expressways.

On sustainability, Adani said all businesses will be using renewable power by 2028 and will look at minimising carbon footprint and increasing green area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

