On the occasion of Holi, Lucknow administration in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday banned the sale of alcohol, and cannabis on March 25.

According to a missive shared by DM Surya Pal Gangwar, all the liquor, beer, toddy and cannabis shops will remain closed on the occasion of Holi.

Also read: Holi 2024 weather update: Will it rain on 25 March? What IMD predicts Earlier this week, Cyberabad police announced that wine shops and bars will remain closed from 6 am to 6 pm on March 25 and 26.

"In exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 20 Telangana State Excise Act, 1968, I Avinash Mohanty, IPS, Commissioner of Police Cyberabad, do, hereby order in the interest of public peace and tranquility that the wine/toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants (excluding bars in Star Hotels and Registered Clubs) within the limits of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate shall remain closed from March 25, 2024, 0600 hours to March 26, 2024, 0600 hours on account of "Holi Festival-2024"," the release by Police stated.

Moreover, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday said that for this year's Holi festival only products that are manufactured in India are being sold majorly.

"Traders and consumers have boycotted goods made in China. Only herbal colors, gulal, water guns, balloons, sandalwood, puja items, clothing, and other items made in India are being sold in abundance. Additionally, there is a huge demand for sweets, dry fruits, gift items, flowers and fruits, clothes, furnishing fabrics, groceries, FMCG products, consumer durables, and various other products in the markets," Khandelwal said.

He also informed that compared to previous years, "There's an estimated increase of nearly 50 per cent in business during the Holi season nationwide, resulting in a business worth more than ₹50,000 crore."

"In Delhi alone, the expected business is around ₹5,000 crore. Similar to previous years, both traders and common people have completely boycotted Chinese goods sold during Holi. The import of Holi-related items in the country is approximately ₹10,000 crore, which was negligible this year," he said.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 25.

(With agency inputs)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

