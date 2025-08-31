Lucknow blast: Two killed, 5 injured in explosion at firecracker factory at Gudamba

At least two people have been killed and five others injured in a blast at a firecracker factory operating from a house in Uttar Pradesh's Gudamba in Lucknow on Sunday.

The blast in the Behta area of Gudamba at around 12 noon also damaged adjacent houses.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anindya Vikaram Singh, the blast occurred in a house where the cracker factory was operating from.

Meanwhile, Babloo Kumar, JCP (L&O), said, “Wife of the house owner, Alam, has died. Their children and children in the neighbouring families are injured...”

A part of the roof collapsed following the explosion, trapping at least two other individuals under the debris. Rescue operations are underway at the site.

District Magistrate Vishak G, who, along with senior police officials, visited the blast site, said, “Condition of two of the injured remains critical. The remaining three injured are stable.”

The blast was so strong that it also affected the adjacent houses.

"At least four other houses beside the one in which the blast occurred have been damaged in the blast," the DM said.

“Our first priority is to ensure that the injured get adequate medical care. Once that is done, our teams will look into the reasons behind the incident and those involved in it,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He has also instructed officials to reach the site immediately to expedite relief and rescue efforts.