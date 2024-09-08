Lucknow building collapse: Death toll rises to 8; worker at godown says, ‘pillar developed cracks’

A building collapse in Lucknow has resulted in eight deaths and 28 injuries. The structure, built four years ago, was under construction when it fell. Authorities are focused on rescue efforts, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath overseeing operations and ensuring the injured receive medical care.

Updated8 Sep 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Lucknow: SDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation after a three-storey building collapsed, at Transport Nagar area in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. At least five people were killed and 24 others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials
Lucknow: SDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation after a three-storey building collapsed, at Transport Nagar area in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. At least five people were killed and 24 others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials(PTI)

The death toll from the Lucknow building collapse incident has risen to eight, as rescuers recovered three more bodies from the rubble, officials reported on Sunday. The bodies of three people that were recovered haved been identified as Raj Kishore (27), Rudra Yadav (24) and Jagrup Singh (35), Relief Commissioner G S Naveen said during the rescue operation.

A three-story structure housing storage units and a motor workshop collapsed in Transport Nagar area on Saturday evening leaving 28 people injured. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including Lok Bandhu Hospital, in the district. Rescue operation is still underway.

 

A senior district administration official said they are now focusing on ensuring that no one else is trapped under the rubble.

According to the police, the building, which was constructed about four years ago, was undergoing some construction work at the time of the incident. Most of the victims were on the ground floor when the event took place at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials stated that the ground floor housed a motor workshop and warehouse, while the first floor was used as a medical storage facility, and the second floor contained a cutlery warehouse.

‘Pillar of the building developed cracks’

Akash Singh, who worked in the medical godown and was among the injured, said a pillar of the building had developed a crack.

"We had come down to the ground floor because it was raining. We noticed that a pillar of the building had developed a crack. Suddenly, the entire building collapsed on us," he said, as reported by PTI.

Adityanath take cognisance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the building collapse incident and instructed officials to hasten the relief efforts.

He has also asked officials to promptly transport the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. CM Yogi has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash told ANI that CM Yogi is continuously reviewing the situation and the relief and rescue operations.

"The CM took immediate cognisance and sent the senior officials to the spot so that the rescue operations could be carried out in coordination between all departments and more lives could be saved. NDRF, SDRF, fire services, medical services, electricity department, municipal council and all the other departments are carrying out the rescue operations... The CM is continuously reviewing the situation, and the relief and rescue operations," ADG Law and Order told ANI.

First Published:8 Sep 2024, 08:14 AM IST
