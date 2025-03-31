Lucknow civil officials crackdown on meat shop, impose penalty for violating govt order amid Eid, Navratri festivities

Lucknow civil officials on Sunday imposed a penalty on owner of a meat shop near Balaji temple in Rajajipuram and sealed it for allegedly violating the state government order, which had banned meat shops within 500-metres radium of religious places on Saturday during the Navratri festival that began on Sunday.

According to Lucknow Municipal Corporation, the shop was operational within 100 metres from the temple. Mayor Sushma Kharakwal visited the area and directed LMC zonal officer Shilpa Kumari to take appropriate action.

“The shop has been sealed, and its stock has been confiscated following the mayor’s instructions. We are ensuring strict compliance with the directives,” HT quoted the zonal officer as saying. The LMC press release stated that any violation of the govt released order will be dealt with stringent action.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on UP govt's ban on meat shops AAP MP Sanjay Singh questioned the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's order banning meat sales and shops during Navratri. He wondered why liquor shops, KFC, and McDonald's are opened considering the restrictions, urging UP CM to extend closures of these as well.

"Yogi Adityanath should add two more things to this. Nearby liquor shops and restaurants where meat is sold should also be closed... Within 500 metres on the highways in Uttar Pradesh, you will find temples, KFC, McDonald and many shops. You should close all the shops. Why should liquor shops, KFC or McDonald's remain open?" ANI quoted Singh as saying.

What did the UP govt say? The Uttar Pradesh government cited its 2014 and 2017 orders and said that illegal animal slaughter and meat sales near religious places would be completely prohibited. District-level committees have been set up under District Magistrates to oversee effective enforcement, PTI report said.

Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Amit Abhijat, ordered all District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, and Municipal Commissioners to swiftly close down illegal slaughterhouses and ensure strict effect of the meat sale ban near religious places.

The directive mentioned a ban on animal slaughter and meat sales will be implemented strictly till April 6, 2025, during Ram Navami. The state government ordered officials to take action against violators under the UP Municipal Corporation Act, 1959, and the Food Safety Acts of 2006 & 2011.