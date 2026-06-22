Massive fire at Lucknow coaching center, UP Deputy CM says ‘some children jumped’ from building: VIDEO

A massive fire was reported at a three-storey commercial building in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday afternoon. Some people were feared trapped in the building while others had to jump out of the building to escape the fire, claimed eyewitness, even though there was no official word yet on it.

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Officials said no casualty has been officially reported so far, but more details are awaited.

The fire department received information about the blaze at around 3 pm from the building located at Usha Mehta Marg under Aliganj police station limits, according to news agency PTI.

Rescue operation launched As many as 14 fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were deployed to control the flames.

A police official said the local police reached the spot immediately after receiving information and teams from nearby fire stations were rushed with water tenders and firefighting equipment.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also reached the site. He said the rescue operation is expected to be completed in a few minutes.

He posted on X, "We have received the extremely distressing news of a massive fire breaking out at a coaching center located in Purania (Sector D), Lucknow."

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He informed that the injured are being admitted to hospitals for treatment.

"Necessary instructions have been issued to the officials for the proper treatment of the injured and every possible assistance. A team of specialist doctors, along with six ambulances, is present at the incident site. I am personally heading to the incident site. I pray to God that all the injured recover their health soon," Brajesh Pathak added.

Some feared trapped Eyewitnesses said several young people managed to come out of the building after the fire broke out, while some others were reportedly feared trapped inside.

However, there was no official confirmation from the police or fire department regarding anyone being trapped.

A fire department official involved in the rescue operation said the first floor of the building had been checked and no person was found there.

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A woman living nearby who runs a paying guest facility told PTI that there was panic at the spot and some people were claiming that students might still be inside the building.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Pathak said, “A fire broke out at a coaching centre in Aliganj. The priority is to ensure the safe rescue of all the children. Most of the children have already been evacuated. According to their peers, 3-4 children had locked themselves inside the washroom.”

"Some children jumped out; they sustained injuries and have been sent to the hospital. There was a coaching centre, an animation centre, and a pet shop...," Brajesh Pathak told ANI.

“Fire brigade personnel have reached the top floor; there is no one there. Every single room has been searched, and the washrooms have been checked. Fire brigade personnel gained entry by breaking through a wall on the second floor of an adjacent house,” he added.

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“Due to heavy smoke, exhaust fans have been installed, and a room-by-room search operation is underway. We will provide full details once the search operation concludes. The priority is to ensure the injured receive proper medical treatment at the hospital and to evacuate everyone safely...,” he said.

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Visuals from the spot Visuals from the scene showed firefighting teams wearing safety gear climbing the building using ladders from outside. Another team was seen attempting to enter from the adjoining building of similar height by creating an access point from the upper side, while other teams continued efforts to douse the flames.

Some unverified visuals circulating on social media appeared to show a youth falling from the first floor of the building amid flames near the railing. People present outside were seen immediately moving him away from the spot. His condition was not immediately known.

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A local told PTI, "When I arrived at the spot, I saw smoke billowing from the building. Some students had already been rescued, and 4 to 5 students managed to come out of the building.

"However, some are still believed to be trapped inside, though the exact number has not been confirmed. Our only hope is that everyone comes out safely. The firefighters took some time to reach the spot," he said.

Another local said, "The fire may have been triggered by a spark. Seven to eight students jumped from the building to save themselves. However, around 20 to 25 students are still feared to be trapped inside."

The firefighting operation was underway and further details were awaited.

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