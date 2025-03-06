A local court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has imposed ₹200 fine on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for skipping appearance in a 2022 defamation case related to his alleged derogatory remarks on Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alok Verma had in December 2024 asked Congress leader Gandhi to appear in the court on March 5. However, Gandhi, the Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli, didn't, and his legal team filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance.

Why was Rahul Gandhi fined? The court imposed a cost ₹200 on Gandhi and said the amount would be paid to the complainant's lawyer. The next hearing in the case was fixed for April 14.

Rahul Gandh's lawyer informed the court that he has had official engagements, including meetings with foreign dignitaries and other scheduled programmes, which prevented him from attending the court in-person.

What is the case? The defamation case stems from Gandhi's comments on Savarkar made on November 17, 2022 during his Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally in Maharashtra's Akola district.

Advocate Nripendra Pandey filed a complaint, accusing Gandhi of intentionally insulting Savarkar during the rally.

The complainant alleged Gandhi's remarks were part of a well-planned conspiracy to defame Savarkar, and the comments were broadcast widely across the media.

In a similar case, a Pune court in February this year granted Rahul Gandhi a permanent exemption from appearing in a defamation case regarding his alleged controversial remarks about Savarkar. The court cited Gandhi's top-level security and his position as Leader of the Opposition as reasons for the exemption.

The case in Pune court is regarding a complaint about a speech given by the Congress leader in London in March 2023, during which he made remarks about Savarkar based on a book authored by him. Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of the Hindutva ideologue, had filed a complaint in a Pune court against Gandhi.