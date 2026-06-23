Lucknow fire tragedy: Four building owners arrested, four officials suspended after animation centre blaze kills 15

Following a devastating blaze at an animation training centre in Lucknow's Aliganj locality, authorities arrested four building owners and suspended four government officials amid allegations of safety violations and administrative negligence.

The tragedy, which claimed 15 lives—mostly students—and left several others injured, has triggered widespread outrage and prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

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Four building owners arrested Police said four individuals, identified as joint owners of the building, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the Lucknow fire tragedy at the animation centre? ⌵ Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have originated in the building's air-conditioning duct system. 2 Why were the building owners and officials arrested and suspended after the Lucknow fire? ⌵ They were arrested and suspended amid allegations of safety violations and administrative negligence contributing to the tragedy. 3 How did the lack of emergency exits impact the Lucknow fire incident? ⌵ The absence of a proper emergency exit route significantly worsened the tragedy, making evacuation extremely difficult and contributing to the high death toll. 4 What actions have been taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in response to the fire incident? ⌵ The Uttar Pradesh government ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and suspended four officials based on preliminary findings. 5 Should other educational institutions review their fire safety measures after the Lucknow fire? ⌵ Yes, this tragedy highlights the urgent need for all educational institutions to review and improve their fire safety measures to ensure the safety of students.

An FIR has been registered at Aliganj police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act against six named individuals and others.

Officials said investigators are examining allegations that the building had approval for residential use but was being used for commercial activities, including an animation centre, a pet facility and a clinic.

"We are investigating all allegations and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings," Aliganj ACP Shashi Prakash Mishra said.

Four officials suspended The Uttar Pradesh government also suspended four officials following preliminary findings.

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According to an official statement, those suspended include:

-Gaurav Kumar, Executive Engineer, Electricity Department

-Kamlendra Kumar Singh, Fire Safety Officer, Indira Nagar

-Anil Kumar, Assistant Engineer, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA)

-Pramod Kumar, Junior Engineer, LDA

The action was taken on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Fire may have started in AC duct Preliminary investigations suggest the blaze may have originated in the building's air-conditioning duct system.

Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister A. K. Sharma said thick smoke rapidly spread through the structure, causing suffocation among those trapped inside.

"The incident will be thoroughly investigated, including possible lapses in building standards, and strict action will be taken," Sharma said.

Lack of emergency exits worsened tragedy Several officials and eyewitnesses indicated that the absence of a proper emergency exit route contributed significantly to the high death toll.

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Local MLA Neeraj Bora said, "There was no fire exit route and this was perhaps the reason why the scale of the tragedy was so big."

A police officer involved in the rescue operation also noted that the lack of an alternative exit made evacuation extremely difficult.

Hydraulic platform operator Jhabbu Sahni echoed those concerns, saying many lives could have been saved had there been access through the roof.

Students trapped as flames spread The fire broke out around 3 p.m. on Monday at a three-storey building on Usha Mehta Marg in Aliganj.

Most victims were attending classes at the animation centre located on the upper floors when smoke engulfed the building.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as students attempted to escape through windows. Some climbed down cables while others jumped from upper floors to save themselves.

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Rescue teams, including the Fire Department, NDRF and SDRF, had to drill openings through adjoining structures to reach those trapped inside.

15 dead, several injured According to King George's Medical University (KGMU), 22 people were brought to the trauma centre following the fire.

Fifteen victims were declared dead on arrival, while the injured received treatment. Hospital authorities said most survivors are now stable, with only a few remaining under medical care.

SIT probe ordered Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the site and later met injured victims at the hospital.

A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to examine the circumstances leading to the fire and submit a report within seven days.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who visited the site, said accountability would be fixed.

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"Responsibility will be determined regarding those accountable for this tragedy, and all necessary actions will be taken," Singh said.

The state government has announced compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of those killed and ₹50,000 for the injured, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced additional assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Also Read | Lucknow coaching centre fire kills 15; UP deputy CM says some children jumped

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