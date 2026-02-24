Lucknow horror: Father's NEET dream for son ends in chop-and-drum murder — what we know

A 21-year-old man allegedly murdered his father in a violent outburst and then attempted to cover up the crime by dismembering the body, discarding some parts and concealing the remaining torso inside a drum, according to Lucknow police on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Vikrant Vir identified the victim as 50-year-old Manvendra Singh and said he was allegedly killed by his son, Akshat Singh. The accused made chilling confession that he killed his father because he was being constantly pressured to clear the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), reported Times Of India.

The officer added that the case came to light during an ongoing probe into a missing person complaint registered at Ashiana police station, according to PTI.

During the investigation into the disappearance of Manvendra Singh, police subjected his son, Akshat Pratap Singh, to detailed questioning. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted that an argument broke out between him and his father around 4:30 am on February 20, following which he shot him in a fit of anger, police said.

Akshat worked at a liquor shop owned by his father and earned a monthly salary of ₹17,000, but he was reportedly unhappy with the arrangement, police said, the TOI report noted.

A senior officer involved in the probe said a ricocheted bullet was recovered from the room where the shooting took place. The rifle used in the incident, along with the bullet, has been sent for forensic analysis.

Investigators said the accused then attempted to cover up the crime by moving the body from the third floor to an unused room on the ground floor. He allegedly dismembered the body, disposed of some parts and concealed the remaining torso inside a drum.

Police said senior officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and called in a forensic team. The team is currently examining the scene carefully and gathering evidence.

The accused has been detained and a case will be registered against him under the relevant legal provisions, they mentioned, adding that the deceased’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Man killed in firing at wedding Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was killed after being struck by a bullet fired during celebratory gunfire at a wedding in Lucknow’s Gomtinagar area on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:30 am in Virat Khand-1 under the Gomtinagar police station limits.

The victim, Sunil Yadav, a resident of Chandganj, had attended the wedding of a relative when he was hit by a bullet during the celebration. Police said family members and relatives rushed him to a hospital, where he later died while undergoing treatment.

During the preliminary probe, police found that a man identified as Shashwat Singh, who had also attended the wedding, allegedly fired shots during the celebrations before fleeing the scene.

Taking the matter seriously, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) has formed two special teams to secure the accused’s early arrest. Police said raids were being carried out at suspected hideouts.