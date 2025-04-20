Lucknow horror: Man stabs beautician to death in moving car for resisting rape, alleges sister

A 26-year-old beautician was allegedly killed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, when she was returning from a wedding. According to reports, she was stabbed in the neck when she resisted to a rape attempt in a moving car late night.

Advertisement

Three people have been accused of sexually assaulting the woman. Two of the suspects were arrested, while the third is still missing.

Also Read | UP horror! Deaf and mute minor Dalit girl raped in Rampur

News 18 reported on Sunday that a man named Sudhanshu had invited the henna artist to a wedding. He had sent a car to get the woman to the venue.

The woman and her sister were picked up by three men – Adarsh, Vikas, and Ajay – in the car, which took them straight to the wedding venue, the reported added.

The incident happened when the sisters were being driven back to their home by the same three men who picked them up earlier in the day.

The three men allegedly tried to sexually assault both women.

The sister, who survived the incident, alleged that the men attempted to sexually assault both of them.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 21-day parole

Read More

She said that when her sister resisted, Ajay “stabbed her in the neck".

The survivor said that the car rammed into a divider and overturned, after which both women were trapped.

The locals rushed forward to help; however, by then, the three men had escaped.

Also Read | Varanasi teen alleges gang rape by 23 men over 7 days; police arrest 6 people

The sister alleged that the accused threatened to kill her and her family if she reported the incident to the police.

The beautician’s husband filed a complaint with the Banthra police.

A case was registered, and the body sent for post-mortem. The woman is survived by her husband and three-year-old son.