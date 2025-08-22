Lucknow lawyer jailed for life, fined ₹5.10 lakh for filing multiple fake rape cases using Dalit woman’s ID

Lucknow's Special SC/ST Court sentenced an advocate, identified as Parmanand Gupta, to life imprisonment and imposed ₹5.10 lakh fine after he was found guilty of misusing the Dalit woman's identity for conspiring to register a First Information Report (FIR) in a case related to property dispute against his rivals, according to Live Hindustan.

Gupta had filed at least 18 cases in his own name, which mainly comprised of allegations of rape and molestation.

While announcing the verdict, on 18 August, the special Judge (SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act) Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi held Gupta guilty of colluding with a Dalit woman named Pooja Rawat. Another 11 cases were filed through Rawat, PTI reported.

The issue surfaced during arguments presented before the Allahabad High Court, prompting the court to seek reports from the relevant police stations. Subsequently, on March 5, 2025, the High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the matter.

What did the investigation reveal? The probe revealed that Gupta had conspired to misuse Rawat's Dalit identity to falsely implicate Yadav and his family in a fabricated case. However, the inquiry found that Rawat was not present at the disputed location at the time of the alleged incidents. Moreover, the house she claimed to have rented was, in fact, under construction by the Yadav family during that period.

On August 4, 2025, Rawat submitted an application to the court admitting that she had been manipulated by Gupta and his wife Sangeeta, who owns a beauty parlour where Rawat worked as an assistant. Rawat confessed that she was coerced into making false allegations of sexual assault before a magistrate and appealed for a pardon.

Taking her admission into account, the court granted her a conditional pardon.

The judge noted that Gupta, fully cognisant of the fact that the charges he fabricated carried the potential for life imprisonment, had deliberately masterminded the conspiracy. In light of the seriousness of his conduct, the court concluded that he merited a stern and exemplary sentence.

Gupta was consequently sentenced to life imprisonment. Additionally, the court ordered that a copy of the judgement be sent to the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to facilitate appropriate disciplinary action against him.