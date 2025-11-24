Lucknow's Lulu Mall gets letter threatening bomb explosions across city; police sound alert — All we know

Police have sounded the alert in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow after Lulu Mall received a handwritten letter threatening to blow up several establishments in the city, including schools on 24 November 2025, PTI reported.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the letter was found in a washroom in the mall on 24 November afternoon, warning that schools, government offices, and key buildings in the city would be blown up in 24 hours.

The HT report added that police teams carried out full sweep of the mall with bomb disposal squad and a dog squad, following the call from Lulu Mall.

Bomb threat letter at Lulu Mall: What we know The PTI report added that authorities at Lulu Mall immediately called the police and security at the premises and other mentioned locations was stepped up.

Speaking to PTI, a police officer said, “A letter was received at the Lulu Mall, and soon after, an alert was sounded. It mentioned that explosions would be carried out at different establishments, including schools.”

According to the official, the police has begun an investigation into the threats. CCTV camera footage is being combed to identify the culprits who placed the letter in the mall premises, the officer added.

Additional DCP (Central) Jitendra Dubey told HT that the letter referred to “several prestigious buildings and schools,” leading to intensified checking in Hazratganj, the Vidhan Sabha area, major public places, and near prominent city landmarks.

Vigilance heightened, security checks across Lucknow HT its report said that the bomb threat led to extensive security checks across Lucknow with bomb and dog squads. Further, security and vigilance have been heightened at schools and government buildings in the city.

It added that senior police authorities have been asked to position personnel at crowded spots, monitor and check vehicles and maintain visible presence across key locations.

Further, security provisions have been buffed up at educational institutes, government buildings, markets and transport hubs.

Notably, Lucknow is already in vigilance mode amid tight security in Ayodhya’s Ram Temple on the eve of flag hoisting ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the pilgrimage city today. Cities across India are also on high alert after the Red Fort blast on 10 November, and officials told HT that the bomb threat letter has led to further tightening of security measures in Lucknow and UP.