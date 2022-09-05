" Cause (of the fire) is being ascertained. There's a possibility that it happened due to a short circuit. 18 of the total 30 rooms were occupied & probably 35-40 people were there. The people who were stuck were evacuated and they have been sent to Civil Hospital," said District Magistrate, Suryapal Gangwar. "Rooms are filled with smoke making it difficult to go in. Work is underway to break window panes and grills. No info on any casualties so far, 2 people have been rescued, but there is no response from 1-2 rooms. Attempts are being made to enter those rooms," said DG Fire, Avinash Chandra.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}