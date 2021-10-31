Lucknow Metro has come up with an innovative way to tackle the menace of the monkeys in the various metro stations of the city.

“Initially, we played voices of 'angry Langur'. It did have some impact but not long-term. So, the management decided to display these cutouts. When voices were played with cutouts, the effect was seen. We change the positions of the cutouts regularly," said Vivek Mishra, Station Controller of the Lucknow Metro.

The Lucknow Metro has placed cutouts of Langurs at nine metro stations that are experiencing monkey menace, in a bid to scare away monkeys.

The Lucknow Metro has placed cutouts of Langurs at nine metro stations that are experiencing monkey menace, in a bid to scare away monkeys.

Earlier in another related development Lucknow Metro become the first metro service in India to use ultraviolet (UV) technology for token sanitisation for passenger safety, the organisation said in a statement here.

The Lucknow Metro said it has laid special emphasis on contactless travel, sanitisation, social distancing, hygiene and cleanliness. Various rigorous steps have been undertaken to ensure a safe and convenient commuting experience for passengers.

Social distancing markers have been placed on alternate seats to maintain sufficient gap between passengers inside the train.

Frequently touched areas inside trains like grab rails, grab poles, grab handles, passenger seats and door surfaces from the inside are sanitised regularly.

Lucknow Metro has also become the first metro with cashless facility of multiple tokens/tickets with GoSmart card.

A GoSmart user has a contactless trip right from entering the metro station, boarding the train to exiting the premises. The automatic sensor of AFC gates detects the card from a distance without tapping it. So, the only thing a GoSmart card user comes in contact with are the sanitised train seats.

