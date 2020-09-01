Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Lucknow metro services to resume in Uttar Pradesh from 7 September
A Lucknow Metro Rail train runs between the Charbagh railway station to the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. PTI Photo

Lucknow metro services to resume in Uttar Pradesh from 7 September

1 min read . 11:52 AM IST Staff Writer

Metro rail has been allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Metro services will resume operations in the State from September 7, said Kumar Keshav Managing Director Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday.

Metro services will resume operations in the State from September 7, said Kumar Keshav Managing Director Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday.

"Metro services will resume from September 7. We will sanitise metro trains and stations every night and will also undertake frequent sanitisation of commonly touched surfaces. The temperature of commuters will be checked," he said while speaking to ANI.

"Metro services will resume from September 7. We will sanitise metro trains and stations every night and will also undertake frequent sanitisation of commonly touched surfaces. The temperature of commuters will be checked," he said while speaking to ANI.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Notably, the Home Ministry had on Saturday issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones. In Unlock-4, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

Metro rail has been allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Railways in consultation with Home Ministry. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard will be issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated