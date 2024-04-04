Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Lucknow news: 30 passengers, detained in gold smuggling case, escape from airport

Lucknow news: 30 passengers, detained in gold smuggling case, escape from airport

Livemint

  • Several passengers escaped from Lucknow airport after being detained for gold smuggling. Customs officials seized cigarettes and cash worth crores.

Terminal 3 at CCSI Airport in Lucknow to start operations from March 31 (File photo)

As many as 30 passengers, who were detained at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport for allegedly smuggling gold, have managed to escape.

One of the passengers pretended to be sick and created chaos at the airport. According to the PTI news agency, customs and police officials have started searching for the passengers.

On Monday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs Department stopped 36 passengers at Lucknow's airport, travelling from Sharjah. During the frisking, the customs officials seized cigarettes worth over 3 crore and cash worth 23.90 lakh. Besides, six passengers said they also had gold with them.

The next day, when the officials interrogated the passengers, one of them pretended to be ill and created chaos. Taking advantage of the situation, all the passengers fled, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh told PTI news agency.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections and efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

Separately, Mumbai Customs have seized over 2.52 kg of gold valued at 1.46 crores in five separate cases since March 31.

The smuggled gold was found concealed in clothes worn, on the body of the passenger and on the underside of a baggage trolley.

In March this year, foreign currency and items worth 10.60 crore were seized across eight different cases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

"On March 20-22, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs seized foreign currencies valued at 5.36 crore, diamonds valued at 3.75 crore, and gold valued at 1.49 crore, together valued at 10.60 crore across 8 cases," said Mumbai Customs in March.

"The above goods were concealed in check-in bags, handbags, clothes worn, and body cavities,"it added.

