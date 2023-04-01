Lucknow on high alert as IMD predicts heavy rainfall

Lucknow on high alert as IMD predicts heavy rainfall1 min read . 06:06 AM IST
- IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms in Lucknow for the next two days.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high alert for changing weather across Uttar Pradesh stating that several cities and districts in the state are likely to experience heavy rainfall along with a thunderstorm.
IMD noted the weather will remain bad today and tomorrow and there are chances of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms.
The department further stated that the recent bad weather and heavy rainfall in the state have caused concern among farmers as their crops are at risk of getting damaged.
“There is the possibility of heavy rains today and tomorrow. Due to heavy rains, the winds have cooled down. The department is keeping an eye on the weather changes and trying to inform farmers and people about the weather through media and social media," said Senior scientist of the IMD, M Danish.
Earlier, Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi had to divert nearly 22 flights to other airports on Thursday due to the prevailing bad weather conditions, according to airport authorities. The situation arose as the national capital witnessed rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms on Thursday evening.
According to Delhi airport sources, till 8.20 pm a total of 22 flights have been diverted due to unexpected weather conditions.
A total of 11 flights were diverted to Lucknow, eight to Jaipur, one to Dehradun, one to Ahmedabad, and one to Chandigarh.
Airlines have already sent out travel advisories to passengers regarding the diversions and possible delays.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms that lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday evening.
(With ANI inputs)
