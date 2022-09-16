Lucknow rains: Nine people dead, schools closed due to heavy rainfall

Lucknow rains: Nine people dead, schools closed due to heavy rainfall2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow witnessed a spell of very heavy rainfall resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city. The administration has announced the closure of schools in Lucknow due to inclement weather.
Meanwhile, nine persons got killed due to an incident of a wall collapse in Lucknow's Dilkusha area due to heavy rains, according to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia.
Also in another rain-related incident, three people including 2 minors were killed while one was injured after roof of a house collapsed due to rain late last night in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The injured has been identified as the mother of three children aged 20 years, 4 years, and 6 years all of whom died in the incident. Senior officials of the government have reached the spot according to news agency ANI.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for those who died and ₹2 lakh for the treatment of the injured.
The district administration issued an alert that there is a possibility of heavy rains till tomorrow. "In view of this, all the people should take full precaution. Beware of old dilapidated buildings. Leave for outside when it is absolutely necessary. Avoid going to crowded and traffic jam areas. Stay away from open sewers, electric wires and poles."
The district administration asked people to contact Lucknow Municipal Corporation Control Room for any civic problem like water logging, tree fall etc.
The administration advised people to drink boiled drinking water and get bleaching powder and chlorine tablets from the nearest health centre.
The administration directed all government hospitals, PHC and CHC to be on high alert.
"Ensure arrangements for treatment of trauma management, snakebite, electric shock and water-borne diseases at hospitals. Officers and employees posted in emergency services should be present on duty. Arrangement of medicines and availability of patient vehicle should also be ensured," said the district administration.
Meanwhile, various parts of Lucknow witnessed heavy water logging on Friday. Houses and shops in various parts of the city got inundated after heavy rains.
According to the meteorological department, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning occurred at a few places in the eastern part of the state and at isolated places in the western region.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in several parts of the state.
