Lucknow rains: Nine people dead, schools closed due to heavy rainfall

Also in another rain-related incident, three people including 2 minors were killed while one was injured after roof of a house collapsed due to rain late last night in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The injured has been identified as the mother of three children aged 20 years, 4 years, and 6 years all of whom died in the incident. Senior officials of the government have reached the spot according to news agency ANI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}