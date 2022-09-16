Lucknow rains: Wall collpses of Army enclave, 12 dead

Lucknow rains: Wall collpses of Army enclave, 12 dead2 min read . 01:50 PM IST
Heavy rainfall lashed Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Friday. According to city police, a boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to rain in which at least 12 people died, according to Associated Press.
One person was pulled out alive from the debris, they said.
"Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed," Joint Commissioner of Police, (Law and Order), Piyush Mordia said.
In Unnao, a town 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of Lucknow, another three people were killed in a house collapse following torrential rains.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for those who died and ₹2 lakh for the treatment of the injured.
Meanwhile, the Lucknow district administration has issued an advisory advising locals not to leave the house until it is indispensable.
The district administration asked people to contact Lucknow Municipal Corporation Control Room for any civic problem like water logging, tree fall etc.
Additionally, the administration directed all government hospitals, PHC and CHC to be on high alert.
The weather department has issued a red alert for tomorrow, September 17 in the city. The India Meteorological Department recorded 35 millimeters (1.4 inches) of torrential rain in the past 24 hours.
Separately, moderate to heavy rainfall also occurred in many parts of Rajasthan on Friday morning.
Dag in east Rajasthan's Jhalawar district recorded the highest rainfall at 68 mm, while Sumerpur in Pali district in the state's western part recorded 24 mm of rain.
However, the weather monitoring agency has made low rainfall forecast in the state in the coming days.
Earlier this month, life was disrupted in Bengaluru after two days of torrential rains set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts, and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads.
People hopped onto tractors to get to work. Boats were deployed to rescue people submerged in floodwaters in Bengaluru.
Monsoon rains in South Asia typically begin in June. But this year, heavy downpours lashed northeastern India and Bangladesh beginning in March.
The weather system for India is being altered due to climate change. Scientists say this is making extreme events such as excess rainfall the new normal.
