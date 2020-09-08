Home >News >India >Lucknow: 'Sanitisation on one call service' launched
Authority workers carry out sanitisation work amid concerns over COVID-19. (PTI)
Authority workers carry out sanitisation work amid concerns over COVID-19. (PTI)

Lucknow: 'Sanitisation on one call service' launched

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2020, 07:06 AM IST Staff Writer

Now when a person tests COVID-19 positive in Lucknow, there will be sanitization in his area by placing just one call on the helpline number 0522-2307770

The Lucknow administration on Monday launched 'Sanitisation on one call service' in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Now when a person tests COVID-19 positive in Lucknow, there will be sanitization in his area by placing just one call on the helpline number 0522-2307770.

The 'Sanitisation on one call service' was launched in the presence of Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram, District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash and other officials.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 61,625 active cases in Uttar Pradesh with 3,920 deaths so far. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 (AP)

Uttar Pradesh reports record COVID-19 cases

1 min read . 06 Sep 2020
A Lucknow Metro Rail train runs between the Charbagh railway station to the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. (PTI)

In a first, UV tech to sanitise tokens as Lucknow Metro restarts from tomorrow

1 min read . 06 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout