Lucknow: Schools closed today due to heavy rains. Full details here

Lucknow experiences heavy rainfall causing waterlogging and traffic congestion. Schools are closed and residents warned to stay home.

Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow experienced its most substantial rainfall of this year's monsoon, with over 90 mm of rainfall occurring within a span of 12 hours.

The downpour began on Sunday evening and continued into Monday morning, resulting in extensive waterlogging on roads and causing traffic congestion at various key locations in the city.

The meteorological department has predicted the rainfall may continue till September 12. Meanwhile, the drizzle gave a sigh of relief to people after a hot week.

District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar on Monday took the precautionary step of ordering the closure of all schools in the district due to the meteorological department's forecast of additional rainfall.

The DM's office also issued a warning to residents, advising them not to leave their homes unless it was essential. The forecast indicated the likelihood of further rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.

Numerous residents residing in various areas of Lucknow, including Jankipuram Sector F, Chowk, Faizullahganj, LDA colony on Kanpur road, and Ashiana, took to social media platforms to share their struggles caused by severe waterlogging. They appealed to the authorities for assistance, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Additionally, reports of waterlogging emerged from upscale areas like Vikramaditya Marg and Kalidas Marg, where government ministers reside in spacious bungalows. In these areas, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) engineers had installed pumps to alleviate the waterlogging situation during the night, HT reported.

Furthermore, generators were set up to power these pumps and facilitate water removal efforts.

In the midst of these challenges, Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob and Municipal Commissioner Inderjeet Singh took proactive steps by venturing into the field at 5 am. Commissioner Jacob inspected various areas including Jankipuram, Munshipulia, and also paid a visit to the pumping stations in Jankipuram to assess the functionality of the pumps.

Furthermore, it's important to note that due to the prevailing cyclonic circulation conditions, several districts in Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience varying degrees of rainfall, ranging from light to heavy, today.

The Meteorological Department forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts, including Etawah, Auraiya, Gonda, Kannauj, Ayodhya, and Basti. Additionally, approximately 35 other districts can expect light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

In the Lucknow region and adjacent areas of Bundelkhand, the showers are expected to persist, with wind speeds ranging from 20 to 25 kmph.