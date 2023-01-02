Lucknow schools timing changed amid cold wave, Check new schedule here

Lucknow district magistrate has issued an order stating that all recognized schools in Lucknow will function between 10 and 2 pm from today, Monday, till January 10 for class 1 to 8.
In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow district administration has changed the school timings for classes 1 to 8 in view of severe cold wave conditions in the state. The district magistrate has issued an order stating that all recognized schools in Lucknow will function between 10 and 2 pm from today, Monday, till January 10 for class 1 to 8.
The step has been taken in view of the student's interests and health, the order read, as seen by news agency ANI.
In an official notice issued on January 1 under the Uttar Pradesh's Basic Education Department, it said, “On the order of the district magistrate, all recognized schools are to open from 10 am till 2 pm for class 1 to class 8 in view of the cold wave in the state, from January 2 to January 10."
Meanwhile, the Sitapur District Magistrate (DM) on Sunday extended holidays for students of classes 1 to 12 of all schools in the district till January 4 in view of the severe cold wave and excessive fog. "
Strict compliance with the said order should be ensured," DM Anuj Singh stated.
The order was immediately made available to all schools in the Sitapur district through WhatsApp so parents could be informed on time.
The Gorakhpur DM also has directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class 8 for two days on January 2 and January 3 in view of the cold conditions, as per ANI reports.
The weather department has predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar till Thursday.
Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD forecast till Monday said.
