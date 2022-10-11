OPEN APP
Lucknow: Schools to remain shut on Tuesday owing to heavy rainfall warning
Listen to this article

Owing to the heavy rainfall warning by the weather department, schools in Lucknow for all children up to class 12 will remain shut on Tuesday. The state has been witnessing incessant rainfall for the past few days.

Schools were closed in various parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday too due to the rainfall warning issued by weather department.

According to the India Meteorological Department, rain and thundershower are likely at many places over the state till 12 October.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state from October 9 to 12," the IMD had said in an statement.

