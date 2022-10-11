Lucknow: Schools to remain shut on Tuesday owing to heavy rainfall warning1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 12:18 AM IST
Schools in Lucknow will remain shut on 11 October on account of heavy rainfall warning issued by weather department
Owing to the heavy rainfall warning by the weather department, schools in Lucknow for all children up to class 12 will remain shut on Tuesday. The state has been witnessing incessant rainfall for the past few days.